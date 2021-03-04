QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,544. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

