QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $177.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.