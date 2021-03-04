QS Investors LLC Sells 16,494 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.86. 22,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

