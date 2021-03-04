QS Investors LLC Sells 32,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 830,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

