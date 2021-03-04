QS Investors LLC Sells 50,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,011 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $181,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $92.71. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.