QS Investors LLC Sells 51,426 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,426 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.