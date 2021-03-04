QS Investors LLC Sells 9,363 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.50. 97,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

