QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0249

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $107,126.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

