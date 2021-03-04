QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 868,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

