Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,518,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,964,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm has a market cap of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.