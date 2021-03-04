Qualtrics International (XM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM):

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 2,598,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,120. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

