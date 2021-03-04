Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Quanterix worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Quanterix stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

