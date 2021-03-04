Quantstamp 24 Hour Volume Hits $871,640.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $871,640.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

