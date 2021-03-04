Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Down 6.1%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.40. 527,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 482,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Quantum alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Quantum during the third quarter worth $2,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Quantum by 65.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.