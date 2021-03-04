Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $92,311.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $92,311.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,516.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.83 or 0.03171756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00372452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.58 or 0.01044135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.44 or 0.00448182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00373739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00249481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022697 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,425,751 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

