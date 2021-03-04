QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $48.42 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.