Quark Trading 54% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

