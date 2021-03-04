Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

