QuickX Protocol Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $184,799.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

