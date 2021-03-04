Quiztok Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $18.54 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

QTCON is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,581,988 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

