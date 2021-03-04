QunQun (QUN) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $176,728.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

