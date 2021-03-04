QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,008,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QuoteMedia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 329,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

