Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Down 13.3%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,149,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 885,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $395.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 494.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

