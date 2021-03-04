Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

