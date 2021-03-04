R Scot Woodall Sells 5,878 Shares of HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $48,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Scot Woodall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47.

On Friday, December 4th, R Scot Woodall sold 44 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $473.00.

NYSE HPR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 581,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,447. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. HighPoint Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

