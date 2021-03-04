R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 1,927,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,084,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.