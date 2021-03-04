Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 18.6%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares were down 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 518,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 397,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

