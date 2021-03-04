RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.60% of RADCOM worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. RADCOM Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

