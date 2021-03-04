Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Radian Group worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 37,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

