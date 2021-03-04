Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.71. 842,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 466,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $971.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radius Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

