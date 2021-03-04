Radix Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $113.97 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00077203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00488179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

