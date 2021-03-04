Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Rakuten alerts:

RKUNY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,101. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.