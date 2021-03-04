Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
RKUNY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,101. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.
