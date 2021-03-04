Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 7.5%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.34. 1,999,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 929,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

