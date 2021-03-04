RAMP Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and $2.34 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00478709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00072661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00078963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00084623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00496009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053794 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,524,757 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

