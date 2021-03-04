Ranger Energy Services’ (RNGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

RNGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

