Rare Infrastructure Ltd Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19,626.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,714 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.9% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned 0.11% of TC Energy worth $41,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TC Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 254,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,684. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

