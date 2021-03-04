Rare Infrastructure Ltd Buys 75,751 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned about 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 231,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

