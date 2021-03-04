Rare Infrastructure Ltd Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 7.2% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $153,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.83. 55,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

