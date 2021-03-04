Rare Infrastructure Ltd Has $139.02 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 264,218 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 6.5% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned about 2.84% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $139,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,984 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,698 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 9,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.