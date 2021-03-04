Rare Infrastructure Ltd Has $84.62 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,320 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 3.9% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned about 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $84,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE SRE traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,101. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

