Rare Infrastructure Ltd Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 4.1% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $87,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,391. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.