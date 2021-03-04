Rare Infrastructure Ltd Sells 41,019 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of CMS Energy worth $71,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 121.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

