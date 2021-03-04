Rare Infrastructure Ltd Sells 72,574 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,574 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 5.6% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Cheniere Energy worth $121,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 46,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

