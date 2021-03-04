Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $86.77 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. Rarible has a market cap of $24.27 million and $86.77 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $28.37 or 0.00057471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 90.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00480873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00072646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00495684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

