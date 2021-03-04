Rate3 Price Hits $0.0008 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Rate3 has a market cap of $681,869.31 and approximately $271,984.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

