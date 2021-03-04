Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $57,681.22 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

