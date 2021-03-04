Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 47

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,712 ($22.37) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.54. The company has a market capitalization of £984.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.