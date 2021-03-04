Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $8,031.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00468922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00468237 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

