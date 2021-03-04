Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $63,551.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

