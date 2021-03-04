Ravencoin Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $148.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00467564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00071454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,263,870,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

